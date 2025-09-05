Thailand rolls out biometric system to identify undocumented migrants

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin presided over the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on Thursday (September 4), formalising cooperation in applying biometric identification technology to individuals without official documentation for public health and humanitarian purposes.

The ministry’s policy promotes the use of biometric data to verify the identities of migrant workers, ethnic minorities, and people fleeing conflict along the border who lack official documents. This initiative aims to strengthen disease surveillance, prevention, and control.

Somsak noted that undocumented individuals often fall outside official health databases, leaving them unable to access vaccines, medical treatment, or disaster relief.