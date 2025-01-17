Biometric authentication to be mandatory for SIM card registration

“These measures are expected to provide a more concrete resolution to the problem of call-centre scams,” Natthorn said.

The NBTC, in collaboration with the police, recently seized numerous SIM boxes and SIM cards. Upon investigation, it was discovered that most of these SIM cards had been registered using fake identification documents or photographs of other individuals, primarily by foreigners, Natthorn said.

During the meeting, it was proposed that the NBTC issue a directive requiring biometric authentication for SIM card registration. Additionally, a limit was proposed for foreign workers from three nationalities, allowing registration of no more than three SIM cards per person per operator, and mandating the use of passports for registration.

The meeting also recommended implementing a "Set Zero" policy for SMS systems containing links, requiring all operators to re-register and submit links for approval before sending.

Other measures discussed to combat call-centre scams included displaying the caller's name (Caller ID) and requiring internet signals from SIM cards for transferring significant amounts of money. These measures aim to make law enforcement efforts more efficient while making it harder for criminals to commit fraud.

The meeting also proposed a Caller ID system linked with the Royal Thai Police, displaying the caller’s name to the recipient, making it more challenging for scammers to deceive the public. Discussions with mobile operators are underway to establish appropriate guidelines.