True Corporation CEO Issues Stark Warning: Adapt or Be Left Behind in the AI Era

Artificial Intelligence (AI) represents both a massive opportunity and a "silent trap" that risks swallowing organisations unable to adapt, according to Sigve Brekke, CEO of True Corporation and head of the Telecom and Digital Business at Charoen Pokphand Group.

Speaking at the "Thailand Economic Outlook 2026: Out of the Trap" forum, Brekke argued that the speed of technological change—illustrated by ChatGPT reaching 100 million users in two months compared to the internet's seven years—means speed is the ultimate determinant of success or failure.

“AI is both an opportunity and a trap. If an organisation hesitates to start, one day it will realise it is too late to return to competition,” he stated.

The CEO highlighted that technology, which includes data processing, software, and e-commerce, has been the main engine of global economic growth. The ongoing shift to AI demands businesses urgently "recode" their strategies.

The Thai Digital Gap

Despite Thailand boasting one of the strongest digital infrastructures in ASEAN, with 5G coverage for over 99% of the population, Brekke criticised the country’s low industrial utilisation of this network.

He warned that if 5G is merely used for faster internet speeds and not to drive manufacturing or service sectors, the country risks becoming just a "technology consumer," not an "innovation creator."

This is despite Asia being the fastest-growing region for AI usage, with 75% of Thai internet users engaging with the technology—mostly at the consumer level, leaving a "structural gap" in corporate and government adoption.