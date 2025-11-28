Thai Hotel Chain RoomQuest Becomes World's First Fully AI-Automated Hospitality Group

CEO Peerawat Hansirikul leads unprecedented transformation of hotel operations with US partner, targeting global markets from 2026.

A Thai hotel management company has positioned itself as the world's first fully AI-automated hotel chain, marking a significant shift in how the hospitality sector approaches operational efficiency and scalability.

RoomQuest, which operates 52 properties across Thailand, announced on Wednesday the completion of its AI integration strategy developed in partnership with US-based technology firm Opsian Technologies.

The system, set for initial deployment in February 2026 and full implementation by April, represents what the company claims is the most comprehensive automation framework in global hospitality.

Under chief executive Peerawat Hansirikul, the Bangkok-based group has embedded artificial intelligence across every operational function—from dynamic pricing and housekeeping management to guest sentiment analysis and back-office administration.

The transformation eliminates manual processes that have traditionally consumed significant labour hours whilst maintaining service quality across multiple locations.

"AI allows us to operate faster, smarter, and with far greater accuracy," Peerawat said. "If we eliminate repetitive tasks and let data guide decisions, the hotel industry in Thailand can grow much faster. Our goal is not only to transform our own hotels, but also to help strengthen Thailand's tourism sector and economy."

Operational Transformation

The AI ecosystem developed with Opsian Technologies, led by chief executive Patrick Neba Fabs Che, integrates five core operational pillars.