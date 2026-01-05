The Rise of the ‘Autonomous Executive’: IBM Outlines Five Tech Trends Set to Disrupt 2026

New research reveals a shift toward "Agentic AI" and Quantum computing as business leaders pivot from risk management to capitalising on global volatility.

The global business landscape is on the precipice of a radical transformation, moving from a defensive posture of risk mitigation to an offensive strategy driven by "intelligent volatility."

According to the latest research from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), titled “5 Trends for 2026,” the ability to make split-second, autonomous decisions will be the primary differentiator for corporate success within the next eighteen months.

The report, which synthesises insights from over 1,000 executives and 8,500 employees worldwide, highlights a curious "confidence gap."

While only a third of leaders express optimism regarding the global economy, a staggering 84% are bullish about their own firms’ prospects.

This optimism is rooted in a fundamental acceptance that "certainty" is dead; 95% of executives now admit that the speed of disruption requires them to adopt real-time, autonomous operations to remain competitive.