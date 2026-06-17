ChatGPT market share falls below 50% for first time

Many AI users may already have noticed the shift. ChatGPT, once widely regarded as the dominant force in generative AI, is now facing stronger competition as rival platforms improve their capabilities and build larger user bases.

According to Sensor Tower’s State of AI 2026 report, ChatGPT still holds the largest share of the AI assistant market, but its monthly-user share has gradually declined. By the end of May, ChatGPT’s share had fallen to 46.4%.

Gemini, which benefits from integration with Google’s wider ecosystem, has risen to 27.7%. Claude, known for productivity-focused use cases, has climbed to 10.3%. Other AI assistants, including Grok, Perplexity, DeepSeek and Meta AI, each hold less than 5% of the market.

Despite the decline in share, ChatGPT remains far ahead in user numbers. Reuters reported earlier this month that ChatGPT had reached 1 billion global monthly active app users, becoming the fastest app to hit the milestone, according to Sensor Tower estimates.

The changing market reflects several factors, including faster growth among competitors, users switching between AI assistants, and rising pressure on companies to convert large user bases into revenue.