Social media overtakes news websites as AI reshapes global media

Online video becomes a core news format

The report found that news consumers globally are turning increasingly to video, with 77% of respondents watching online news videos every week.

In 45 of the 48 countries surveyed, more people now watch online news than traditional television news. Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands were the only countries where television still retained a leading role or remained broadly comparable.

This growth is taking place almost entirely on external platforms, particularly YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. By contrast, video viewing through the websites and apps of news organisations fell by 5 percentage points over the past year.

YouTube remains the most influential video platform for news, used by 34% of respondents. Instagram followed at 26%, while TikTok stood at 20%. Facebook remained the largest overall news platform, used by 43% of respondents.

News creators gain influence but do not replace traditional media

The report also underlined the growing role of news creators and influencers in the news ecosystem. Globally, 27% of respondents reported receiving news from creators who focus specifically on news content, while 46% received news from creators of any type.

Audiences viewed creators as better at making information easier to understand, presenting content in a more personal style and explaining complex issues in a more engaging way than traditional media.

However, when it came to trustworthiness and impartiality, respondents still rated established news organisations more highly.

The report also found that creators mostly supplement news consumption rather than replace mainstream media. Only 3% of respondents globally indicated that their news needs were met by creators alone.

News interest declines as trust hits lowest level

A further warning sign for the news industry is the continuing decline in interest in news. The report found that the share of people who described themselves as “very” or “extremely” interested in news has fallen by an average of 13 percentage points since 2021.

At the same time, the share of casual or low-interest news consumers has risen from 16% to 25%.

Trust in news has also weakened. Only 37% of respondents reported trusting news most of the time, down from 40% three years earlier and the lowest level since the survey began in 2015.

Among the 48 countries surveyed, 29 recorded a significant decline in trust in news, while 19 saw a fall of more than 5 percentage points. Concern about false and misleading information also rose to 62% of respondents globally, up 4 percentage points from the previous year.

The report linked the fall in trust not only to problems within the news industry but also to wider distrust of institutions, political polarisation and the growing consumption of news through platforms that are generally trusted less than traditional media.

Reader revenue comes under pressure

Changing consumer habits are also affecting the business models of news organisations. The report found that the share of people paying for online news across 20 tracked countries remained unchanged from the previous year at 17%, suggesting that the online news subscription market has begun to plateau in many countries.

The report suggests that growth in subscription revenue may become more difficult as visits to news websites and apps continue to decline. This gives news outlets fewer opportunities to convert general audiences into paying subscribers.

However, the report found that people who pay for news still place strong value on distinctive content that cannot easily be found elsewhere. Some 81% cited this as an important reason for paying, while 46% said they wanted to support journalism because they viewed it as important to society.

Balance of power in the news industry is shifting

Overall, the Digital News Report 2026 shows that the news industry is undergoing a major structural transformation. It is moving from an era in which news organisations sat at the centre of production and distribution towards one in which digital platforms, online video, AI and creators play an increasingly powerful role in how news is discovered and consumed.

Although many audiences still value journalism, credibility and impartiality, the report suggests that news organisations worldwide face a major challenge in maintaining direct relationships with audiences amid stronger competition from technology platforms and new forms of content production that are reshaping the global news ecosystem.