OHM Founder Sathi Roy Explores AI, Consciousness and Human Agency at The AI Collective Bangkok

These conversations formed the backdrop of The AI Collective's launch in Bangkok. With nearly one million members worldwide, the organisation has emerged as one of the largest global communities focused on artificial intelligence. As part of a global talk series being led in collaboration with The AI Collective, Sathi Roy, Founder and CEO of Our Highest Mantra (OHM), joined technology futurist James Pimentel-Pinto and a global audience of innovators and thought leaders to discuss the intersection of artificial intelligence and human consciousness.

Roy is currently undertaking a global speaking tour on AI and Consciousness in partnership with The AI Collective, bringing conversations on technology, human awareness and the future of human flourishing to audiences across major cities worldwide. She views AI and consciousness as one of the defining conversations of the decade as societies grapple with the profound implications of increasingly intelligent technologies on human identity, agency and lived experience.

Sathi represents a new generation of humanist entrepreneurs and innovation pioneers, while James represents The AI Collective as a technology futurist who pioneered the hybrid app model and has delivered more than 27 App Store number-one products for companies including Apple and Google, and now for Our Highest Mantra (OHM).