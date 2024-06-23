Four fruits help shore up Thailand’s export growth in May

According to the report, the volume of these four seasonal fruits increased the country's exports by 7.2% last month to 960.22 billion baht, resulting in a surplus for the first five months of the year.

According to the Commerce Ministry, durian exports between January and May 2024 increased to 83.059 billion baht from 72.833 billion baht the previous year.

Mangosteen exports totalled 9.904 billion baht, up from 7.975 billion baht during the same period last year.

Longan exports totalled 6.367 billion baht, up from 4.848 billion baht during the same period in 2023.

Mango exports totalled 3.127 billion baht, up from 1.868 billion baht in the same period last year.

Despite the rise in exports, specialists cautioned the nation about the likelihood of declining cultivation, particularly for durian, as a result of the El Niño phenomenon.

In comparison to the same period last year, the total production during this year's durian season, which runs from April to August, is expected to decrease by 18%, according to a recent estimate by Kasikorn Research Centre (KResearch).

The Eastern region's durian season is expected to decline by 14% yearly or around 0.65 million tonne, while the Southern region's durian yield – which will be available to the market later – is expected to decline by an additional 25% annually or around 0.31 million tonne.

All of this is a result of how low rainfall affects flowering. As harvest approaches, the situation worsens because of the rain.

Durian from the Eastern region will be available in the market beginning in April, while durian from the South will be available starting in June.