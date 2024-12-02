Thai cross-border trade jumps 6.18%, boosted by fruit to China

Thailand's cross-border trade jumped 6.18% in the first 10 months of 2024 compared to the same period last year, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said on Sunday.
Border trade from January-October was worth 1.514 trillion baht, with exports at 872.043 billion baht (+5.64%) and imports at 642.794 billion baht (+6.92%), resulting in a trade surplus of 229.248 billion baht, said Pichai, speaking after a meeting at the Mae Sai customs checkpoint in Chiang Rai,
The ministry has set a target of 2 trillion baht per year in cross-border trade by 2030.
Currently, 86 of Thailand’s 94 border checkpoints are open, while neighbouring countries have opened 73 checkpoints.
Pichai said the ministry was working with various agencies and businesses to boost trade gateways to neighbouring countries, including Chiang Rai’s Chiang Saen Port on the Mekong River – a major hub for fruit exports to China.
The Port Authority and private sector are assessing the feasibility of investing to expand the port, with the Department of Foreign Trade following up on progress.
Chiang Saen Port, a trade hub with Laos, Myanmar, and China, saw trade rise 21.53% to 5.962 billion baht from January-October compared to the same period last year. Exports through the port were worth 5.65 billion baht and imports 312 million baht, a huge trade surplus built on fruit shipments to China. In July, Beijing opened its Guanlei checkpoint in Yunnan to expedite Thai fruit imports on the Mekong.
Pichai also urged import-export companies to liaise closely with the government to ensure smooth trade.
"I encourage private businesses that need support to prepare information for the government, so we can offer support in resolving trade obstacles,” he said.
He also addressed the issue of substandard imports flooding the Thai market.
"The prime minister appointed me as chair of a committee managing and resolving issues related to goods and businesses that violate the law. I have instructed Customs authorities to control the entry of substandard goods into the country to prevent problems that could impact the public.”