Thai cross-border trade jumps 6.18%, boosted by fruit to China

Thailand's cross-border trade jumped 6.18% in the first 10 months of 2024 compared to the same period last year, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said on Sunday.

Border trade from January-October was worth 1.514 trillion baht, with exports at 872.043 billion baht (+5.64%) and imports at 642.794 billion baht (+6.92%), resulting in a trade surplus of 229.248 billion baht, said Pichai, speaking after a meeting at the Mae Sai customs checkpoint in Chiang Rai,

The ministry has set a target of 2 trillion baht per year in cross-border trade by 2030.

Currently, 86 of Thailand’s 94 border checkpoints are open, while neighbouring countries have opened 73 checkpoints.