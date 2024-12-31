Dairy products from Aust, New Zealand to become cheaper from Jan 1

Cooperatives should also provide guidance on the use of technology to improve milk quality.

With enough knowledge and technology, Visit said, farmers should be able to produce at least 15 kilograms of raw milk per cow daily. The CPD is ready to allocate soft loans to dairy cooperatives to support the improvement of product quality, he said.

In the first 10 months of this year, Thailand exported US$603.6 million (20.66 billion baht) worth of dairy products, marking an increase of 11.3% from the same period last year.

Thailand is the No 1 exporter of dairy products in ASEAN and the seventh largest globally.

Visit also noted that imports of dairy products from Australia and New Zealand have risen steadily since 2017. Thailand imported 6,835 tonnes of dairy products in 2017, rising to 8,151 tonnes in 2018, 13,544 tonnes in 2019 and 39,415 tonnes in 2020.

