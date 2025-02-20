PM Paetongtarn meets ministers over rice price decline, urges swift action

The discussions followed mounting pressure from farmers demanding urgent government intervention.

After an hour-long meeting, Pichai and Narumon announced that the National Rice Policy and Management Subcommittee on Marketing would hold a session at the Ministry of Commerce to finalize solutions before making further announcements.

Narumon stated that the Prime Minister is highly concerned about farmers and has instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to collaborate with the Ministry of Commerce. She explained that the Subcommittee consists of two key panels: Pichai heads the marketing panel, while the Ministry of Agriculture oversees the production panel.

She further noted that various assistance measures would be reviewed in the marketing panel meeting scheduled for today (Feb 20, 2025). The Prime Minister stressed that all mechanisms must be legally sound and feasible, with clear procedural guidelines. These include ensuring registered farmers specify the rice varieties they cultivate, the size of their farmlands, and available storage facilities. Efforts are also underway to schedule a full committee meeting next week, allowing the conclusions to be presented to the Cabinet in the following week to facilitate timely implementation before Thailand’s premium rice varieties hit the market in March.