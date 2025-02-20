PM Paetongtarn meets ministers over rice price decline, urges swift action

The discussions followed mounting pressure from farmers demanding urgent government intervention.
After an hour-long meeting, Pichai and Narumon announced that the National Rice Policy and Management Subcommittee on Marketing would hold a session at the Ministry of Commerce to finalize solutions before making further announcements.
Narumon stated that the Prime Minister is highly concerned about farmers and has instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to collaborate with the Ministry of Commerce. She explained that the Subcommittee consists of two key panels: Pichai heads the marketing panel, while the Ministry of Agriculture oversees the production panel.
She further noted that various assistance measures would be reviewed in the marketing panel meeting scheduled for today (Feb 20, 2025). The Prime Minister stressed that all mechanisms must be legally sound and feasible, with clear procedural guidelines. These include ensuring registered farmers specify the rice varieties they cultivate, the size of their farmlands, and available storage facilities. Efforts are also underway to schedule a full committee meeting next week, allowing the conclusions to be presented to the Cabinet in the following week to facilitate timely implementation before Thailand’s premium rice varieties hit the market in March.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting farmers in a personal social media post, stating that the administration has always stood by agricultural communities and is determined to implement solutions swiftly.
A critical issue under review is the widespread cultivation of uncertified rice varieties, which compromises quality and depresses overall market prices. In response, the Prime Minister has directed the Ministry of Agriculture to expedite the development and distribution of high-quality rice varieties to farmers.
Regarding short-term price stabilization measures, the National Rice Policy and Management Committee is set to finalize a set of policies during today’s meeting, which will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval.
“I urge all farmers to remain confident that the government is prioritizing this issue and will take decisive action,” the Prime Minister assured.
Separately, Pramote Charoensil, President of the Thai Farmers and Agriculture Association, disclosed that the association had submitted a formal request to the Ministers of Agriculture and Commerce, seeking clarification on three critical issues concerning rice price relief:
What measures will the government implement to address the current decline in rice prices?
What is the progress on the proposed 500-baht-per-rai compensation for banning rice straw burning?
How will the government assist with access to rice seeds and rising production costs, such as fertilizers and fuel?
Pramote reported that the current price of paddy rice, such as White Rice RD79 with 25% moisture, remains relatively stable at approximately 8,000 baht per ton. However, he acknowledged that regional price variations persist, with some areas witnessing rates as low as 6,000 baht per ton.
The association plans to propose a fixed price structure, recommending that the government set a guaranteed rate of 10,000 baht per ton for white rice with 15% moisture instead of distributing a 500-baht-per-rai subsidy.
Regarding the proposal to establish a price guarantee of 11,000 baht per ton, Pramote emphasized that specific rice varieties must be considered.
He warned that failing to implement these measures could exacerbate financial difficulties for farmers.
“If the government rejects this proposal, it will face significant challenges. Production costs have surged to 5,500–6,000 baht per rai. Without appropriate support, rice farming will become unprofitable, pushing farmers into deeper hardship,” Pramote cautioned.
Kriengsak Tapananont, Honorary Advisor to the Association, highlighted additional challenges posed by weather conditions. He explained that the unseasonably cold weather has negatively impacted rice cultivation, preventing full grain development and resulting in unfilled grains across all rice varieties. Coupled with declining rice prices, this has left some farmers earning only 6,000–8,000 baht per rai from their harvests.