Paetongtarn assures businesses govt is ready for talks with Trump

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday assured representatives from the industrial, commercial, and banking sectors that her government is fully prepared to engage in trade negotiations with the US government over tariffs.

Paetongtarn met with representatives of the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry, and Banking at Government House at 2:15 pm.

During the meeting, she informed the committee that her government had been preparing for trade talks with US President Donald Trump’s administration since late last year.