Paetongtarn assures businesses govt is ready for talks with Trump

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday assured representatives from the industrial, commercial, and banking sectors that her government is fully prepared to engage in trade negotiations with the US government over tariffs.
Paetongtarn met with representatives of the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry, and Banking at Government House at 2:15 pm.
During the meeting, she informed the committee that her government had been preparing for trade talks with US President Donald Trump’s administration since late last year.
She assured them that in January, her government had established a trade negotiation committee, chaired by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, to oversee discussions with the US.
The private sector has urged the government to initiate talks with the US, following Trump’s repeated statements that his administration would increase import tariffs on goods from countries with a trade surplus over the US.
Before attending the meeting, reporters asked Paetongtarn whether she would personally chair the trade negotiation committee.
In response, she indicated that she would not take on the role herself, as she wanted the panel to act swiftly without unnecessary delays.
“I want the trade negotiation team to move efficiently and quickly,” Paetongtarn said.
She added that details of the negotiation plans could not be disclosed publicly and that both sides must ensure that confidential information remains secure.