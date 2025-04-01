Govt has already set up panel to handle Trump’s tariff: FM spokesman

The Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has already established a committee to address an expected trade tariff set to be announced by the US president on Wednesday.

Government Prepared for Potential US Trade Tariff

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura, who also serves as director-general of the Department of Information, made the statement during a press conference where he announced Thailand’s hosting of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok from Wednesday to Friday.

Speculation has arisen that the US president may announce punitive tariffs on Thai exports due to the kingdom’s trade surplus with the United States.