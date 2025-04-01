Govt has already set up panel to handle Trump’s tariff: FM spokesman

The Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has already established a committee to address an expected trade tariff set to be announced by the US president on Wednesday.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura, who also serves as director-general of the Department of Information, made the statement during a press conference where he announced Thailand’s hosting of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok from Wednesday to Friday.
Speculation has arisen that the US president may announce punitive tariffs on Thai exports due to the kingdom’s trade surplus with the United States.
During the press conference, a reporter asked the Foreign Ministry spokesman about Thailand’s response to the anticipated US trade tariffs.
In response, Nikorndej stated that the Thai government has already formed a working panel to discuss negotiation strategies with the US government in the event of a trade tariff imposition.
However, he emphasised that it remains uncertain whether Thailand will be among the countries targeted by punitive tariffs under the Trump administration.
"If such tariffs are announced against Thailand, it will undoubtedly affect both Thai and American businesses and citizens," Nikorndej said.
The spokesman suggested that businesses in both countries may already be working on measures to mitigate the impact of potential tariffs. Additionally, he noted that the Thai government may later negotiate to secure a tariff rate acceptable to both nations.