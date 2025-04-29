PM orders three ministries to coordinate with ASEAN for US trade talks

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday instructed three key ministries to coordinate with other ASEAN nations to initiate trade talks with the United States, aiming to avert punitive tariffs.

She directed the Foreign Ministry, Commerce Ministry, and Finance Ministry, along with the special committee on US trade policy, to gather input from all sectors and draft proposals to form the basis of ASEAN’s collective trade strategy in negotiations with the US.

The directive was issued during a mobile Cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister in Nakhon Phanom.

Aiming for ASEAN Economic Stability

Paetongtarn urged her Cabinet to devise measures to enhance ASEAN's economic stability, amid rising global trade tensions triggered by US policies imposing import barriers on countries with significant trade surpluses.

