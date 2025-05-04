Paetongtarn admits secret deals in ongoing US trade talks

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has acknowledged the existence of confidential elements in ongoing trade negotiations with the United States, led by President Donald Trump.
In her pre-recorded weekly television programme aired on Sunday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn admitted that certain aspects of the current trade talks with the US government could not be disclosed to the public.
“There were issues in the talks that could not be made public,” she said. “If such details are revealed, comparisons would be made and turmoil could follow. Every country has its own ‘secret deals’ in bilateral negotiations, but that doesn’t make them harmful. Some matters simply cannot be disclosed.”
The United States had previously scheduled trade negotiations with Thailand for 23 April, focusing on import tariffs. However, these talks were postponed indefinitely by Washington.
Paetongtarn stated earlier that the postponement stemmed from dissatisfaction on the US side regarding certain Thai proposals, although she declined to provide specifics.
The indefinite delay has fuelled speculation. Some believe the US was expressing concern over the lèse majesté charge against American academic Paul Chambers. However, on 1 May, Thai public prosecutors announced they would not proceed with charges against him.
Another theory links the delay to Thailand's Defence Ministry rejecting a US proposal for the Royal Thai Air Force to purchase a fleet of F-16 fighter jets, reportedly suggested as a way to reduce Thailand’s trade surplus with the US.
Despite the indefinite postponement of formal negotiations, Paetongtarn affirmed that informal discussions with Washington were ongoing and unaffected.
She said the Thai government — particularly Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira — remained ready to participate in formal talks whenever they resumed.
According to Paetongtarn, a team of advisers based at Ban Phitsanulok began preparing for trade talks in late 2024. A formal negotiation team led by Pichai was subsequently established in January 2025.
Paetongtarn also revealed that she had spoken with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet about the possibility of ASEAN nations forming a united front in negotiations with the US.
“With over 600 million people across ASEAN, we should have the bargaining power to strike better trade deals with the United States,” she said.