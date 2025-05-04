Paetongtarn admits secret deals in ongoing US trade talks

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has acknowledged the existence of confidential elements in ongoing trade negotiations with the United States, led by President Donald Trump.

Secret Trade Elements Confirmed in Weekly Address

In her pre-recorded weekly television programme aired on Sunday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn admitted that certain aspects of the current trade talks with the US government could not be disclosed to the public.

“There were issues in the talks that could not be made public,” she said. “If such details are revealed, comparisons would be made and turmoil could follow. Every country has its own ‘secret deals’ in bilateral negotiations, but that doesn’t make them harmful. Some matters simply cannot be disclosed.”