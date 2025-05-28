Pichai confident of 4% export growth after meeting with top trade officials

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan recently held a strategic meeting with senior trade officers, trade envoys, and representatives from three key private organisations. He expressed strong confidence that Thailand would achieve export growth of 4% this year.
The meeting took place at the Ministry of Commerce, where Pichai outlined policies to directors of 58 foreign trade promotion offices worldwide. Attendees included trade attaches from Thai embassies, Thai ambassadors to the World Trade Organisation and World Intellectual Property Organisation, heads of commerce offices abroad, provincial commerce offices, and representatives from the Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC), Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), and the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC).
Pichai emphasised the need to brainstorm innovative ideas from trade officials and the private sector to counter challenges such as US reciprocal tariffs and global economic uncertainties. Trade envoys shared strategies aimed at boosting exports to key markets including the US, India, the Middle East, ASEAN, and China. These strategies focus on leveraging Thailand’s soft power to increase the appeal of Thai products and making full use of existing free trade agreements (FTAs).
Following the meeting, Minister Pichai outlined ten policy directions designed to enhance Thailand’s position in international trade:
Pichai stressed the importance of close cooperation between the Ministry of Commerce and the private sector to drive export growth. He proposed quarterly joint meetings between commerce agencies and private organisations to maintain momentum.
Following the meeting, Phot Aramwattananon, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the clear short-, medium-, and long-term strategies shared by the minister. He highlighted the urgent need to resolve the US tax issue collaboratively and affirmed that the Ministry of Commerce is on the right path.
Kriangkrai Thianukul, President of the Federation of Thai Industries, praised the ministry’s proactive stance, which helps the private sector plan with greater clarity. He stressed the need for Thailand to diversify its export markets beyond major economies by exploring opportunities in Arab or GCC countries, India, and the EU. He also underscored the priority of swiftly finalising the Thai-EU FTA.
Thanakorn Kasetsuwan, Chairman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council, described the meeting as a positive and proactive step, signalling strong momentum in international trade. He expressed hope for structural reforms to position Thailand as a true “Trading Nation” under a long-term strategic vision.