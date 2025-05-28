Pichai confident of 4% export growth after meeting with top trade officials

Ten-Point Policy to Strengthen Thailand’s Export Sector

Following the meeting, Minister Pichai outlined ten policy directions designed to enhance Thailand’s position in international trade:

Thailand’s economy shows positive signs, especially the export sector, which has expanded by 10.2% for the tenth consecutive month. Over the past seven months, exports have grown consistently at an average rate of 12.5%.

Advancing negotiations on US tax measures to promote economic cooperation and mutual investment.

Accelerating talks and signing new FTAs with EFTA, Bhutan, the EU, the UK, South Korea, and ASEAN-Canada. Pichai is set to meet Maroš Šefčovič, European Commissioner for Trade, on 4 June to push for swift completion of FTA negotiations with the EU, aiming to finalise the deal this year.

Implementing seven management measures across 25 action plans in the fruit sector, focusing on markets, confidence-building, processing, and facilitation.

Opening new markets for key agricultural exports such as rice and cassava.

Coordinating promptly among relevant agencies to address agricultural product issues both domestically and internationally.

Promoting the refreshed Thai SELECT logo to enhance the global image of Thai cuisine.

Encouraging seamless collaboration between provincial commerce offices and commercial attachés.

Proactively communicating the Ministry of Commerce’s achievements to build public understanding of its role and mission.

Fostering close cooperation with the private sector across all trade and export activities.

Emphasis on Public-Private Cooperation

Pichai stressed the importance of close cooperation between the Ministry of Commerce and the private sector to drive export growth. He proposed quarterly joint meetings between commerce agencies and private organisations to maintain momentum.

Private Sector Praises Ministry’s Strategic Direction

Following the meeting, Phot Aramwattananon, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the clear short-, medium-, and long-term strategies shared by the minister. He highlighted the urgent need to resolve the US tax issue collaboratively and affirmed that the Ministry of Commerce is on the right path.

Kriangkrai Thianukul, President of the Federation of Thai Industries, praised the ministry’s proactive stance, which helps the private sector plan with greater clarity. He stressed the need for Thailand to diversify its export markets beyond major economies by exploring opportunities in Arab or GCC countries, India, and the EU. He also underscored the priority of swiftly finalising the Thai-EU FTA.

Thanakorn Kasetsuwan, Chairman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council, described the meeting as a positive and proactive step, signalling strong momentum in international trade. He expressed hope for structural reforms to position Thailand as a true “Trading Nation” under a long-term strategic vision.

