Pichai discusses trade cooperation with Dubai Chambers chief

SUNDAY, JUNE 08, 2025

Thailand and UAE pledge closer trade ties as Commerce Minister Pichai meets Dubai Chambers chief to boost cooperation and expand regional market access.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan held a meeting with Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, to strengthen trade cooperation between Thailand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pichai said on Sunday.

Strengthening Thailand–UAE Trade Ties Amid Global Uncertainty

During the meeting, Pichai and Lootah discussed ways to deepen business collaboration between Thailand and the UAE, particularly in light of global economic challenges and uncertainties driven by ongoing US trade wars.

Both sides agreed that closer cooperation is essential for weathering the global economic crisis. Pichai affirmed Thailand’s readiness to become the UAE’s key economic partner in the ASEAN region and pledged to promote greater involvement of the Thai private sector in UAE markets.

Thai Businesses to Expand into UAE, North Africa and Eastern Europe

Pichai outlined several strategies to boost Thai business presence in the region. These include encouraging Thai companies to participate in trade fairs and business-matching events in Dubai, as well as leveraging Dubai’s strong trade networks to access new markets in North Africa and Eastern Europe.

Systems to Sustain Bilateral Economic Cooperation

The two parties also agreed in principle to develop systems that would offer sustainable support to economic ties between Thailand and the UAE, including:

  • An economic information exchange system
  • Joint development programmes for business operators
  • E-commerce promotion between the two countries
  • A resilient and integrated supply chain

Thailand Supports Dubai’s Economic Vision (D33)

Pichai informed Lootah that Thailand recognised the potential of Dubai under the Dubai Economic Agenda 2033 (D33), which aims to transform the city into a global business hub.

He said Thailand could leverage D33 to expand trade, investment, and service opportunities in key sectors such as:

  • Processed food
  • Health and beauty products
  • Herbal products
  • Wellness and medical tourism

Dubai Chamber Opens in Thailand

Pichai congratulated Lootah on the recent opening of the Dubai International Chamber in Thailand, which is the 36th Dubai Chamber globally. He expressed confidence that the chamber would play a pivotal role in:

  • Exchanging business information
  • Organising trade fairs
  • Facilitating business-matching activities


He also conveyed his regards to Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

UAE Aims to Double Trade with Thailand by 2031

Lootah reaffirmed his commitment to supporting trade cooperation and building a sustainable investment network between the two nations.

He described Thailand as a strategic partner in ASEAN, noting its strengths in:

  • Food production
  • Agricultural processing
  • Creative industries
  • Tourism

Lootah said the UAE aimed to double bilateral trade value with Thailand by 2031.

Thai–UAE Collaboration in Food Tech and Robotics

He further noted that Thailand excels in food products across the supply chain, while the UAE leads in IT and robotics. By combining these strengths, he said, the two countries could develop an advanced, efficient, and cost-effective food industry.

Bilateral Trade Value Sees Strong Growth

According to the Department of International Trade Promotion, Thai–UAE bilateral trade reached USD 20.688 billion in 2024—an 8.53% increase over the previous year.

From January to April 2025, the trade value stood at USD 7.825 billion, marking a 31.1% increase compared to the same period in 2024.
 

