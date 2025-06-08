Pichai discusses trade cooperation with Dubai Chambers chief

Thailand Supports Dubai’s Economic Vision (D33)

Pichai informed Lootah that Thailand recognised the potential of Dubai under the Dubai Economic Agenda 2033 (D33), which aims to transform the city into a global business hub.

He said Thailand could leverage D33 to expand trade, investment, and service opportunities in key sectors such as:

Processed food

Health and beauty products

Herbal products

Wellness and medical tourism

Dubai Chamber Opens in Thailand

Pichai congratulated Lootah on the recent opening of the Dubai International Chamber in Thailand, which is the 36th Dubai Chamber globally. He expressed confidence that the chamber would play a pivotal role in:

Exchanging business information

Organising trade fairs

Facilitating business-matching activities



He also conveyed his regards to Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

UAE Aims to Double Trade with Thailand by 2031

Lootah reaffirmed his commitment to supporting trade cooperation and building a sustainable investment network between the two nations.

He described Thailand as a strategic partner in ASEAN, noting its strengths in:

Food production

Agricultural processing

Creative industries

Tourism

Lootah said the UAE aimed to double bilateral trade value with Thailand by 2031.

Thai–UAE Collaboration in Food Tech and Robotics

He further noted that Thailand excels in food products across the supply chain, while the UAE leads in IT and robotics. By combining these strengths, he said, the two countries could develop an advanced, efficient, and cost-effective food industry.

Bilateral Trade Value Sees Strong Growth

According to the Department of International Trade Promotion, Thai–UAE bilateral trade reached USD 20.688 billion in 2024—an 8.53% increase over the previous year.

From January to April 2025, the trade value stood at USD 7.825 billion, marking a 31.1% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

