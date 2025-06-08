Pichai discusses trade cooperation with Dubai Chambers chief

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan held a meeting with Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, to strengthen trade cooperation between Thailand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pichai said on Sunday.
During the meeting, Pichai and Lootah discussed ways to deepen business collaboration between Thailand and the UAE, particularly in light of global economic challenges and uncertainties driven by ongoing US trade wars.
Both sides agreed that closer cooperation is essential for weathering the global economic crisis. Pichai affirmed Thailand’s readiness to become the UAE’s key economic partner in the ASEAN region and pledged to promote greater involvement of the Thai private sector in UAE markets.
Pichai outlined several strategies to boost Thai business presence in the region. These include encouraging Thai companies to participate in trade fairs and business-matching events in Dubai, as well as leveraging Dubai’s strong trade networks to access new markets in North Africa and Eastern Europe.
The two parties also agreed in principle to develop systems that would offer sustainable support to economic ties between Thailand and the UAE, including:
Pichai informed Lootah that Thailand recognised the potential of Dubai under the Dubai Economic Agenda 2033 (D33), which aims to transform the city into a global business hub.
He said Thailand could leverage D33 to expand trade, investment, and service opportunities in key sectors such as:
Pichai congratulated Lootah on the recent opening of the Dubai International Chamber in Thailand, which is the 36th Dubai Chamber globally. He expressed confidence that the chamber would play a pivotal role in:
He also conveyed his regards to Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade.
Lootah reaffirmed his commitment to supporting trade cooperation and building a sustainable investment network between the two nations.
He described Thailand as a strategic partner in ASEAN, noting its strengths in:
Lootah said the UAE aimed to double bilateral trade value with Thailand by 2031.
He further noted that Thailand excels in food products across the supply chain, while the UAE leads in IT and robotics. By combining these strengths, he said, the two countries could develop an advanced, efficient, and cost-effective food industry.
According to the Department of International Trade Promotion, Thai–UAE bilateral trade reached USD 20.688 billion in 2024—an 8.53% increase over the previous year.
From January to April 2025, the trade value stood at USD 7.825 billion, marking a 31.1% increase compared to the same period in 2024.