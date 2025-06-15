Thai SMEs urged to focus on mobile and social commerce

The Department of Industrial Promotion (DIPROM) has urged Thai SMEs to pay closer attention to developing their businesses for mobile and social commerce, saying both trends are set to generate significant value across ASEAN markets.

According to DIPROM, e-commerce in ASEAN is growing at a rate of 22% per year, with the market expected to exceed US$230 billion by 2026.

Mobile commerce: user-friendly apps key

Thai SMEs are encouraged to sell their products via mobile commerce platforms by developing apps with clean, visually appealing user interfaces. DIPROM emphasised that these apps should be optimised for smaller screens and load quickly to meet user expectations.