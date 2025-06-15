Thai SMEs urged to focus on mobile and social commerce

The Department of Industrial Promotion (DIPROM) has urged Thai SMEs to pay closer attention to developing their businesses for mobile and social commerce, saying both trends are set to generate significant value across ASEAN markets.
According to DIPROM, e-commerce in ASEAN is growing at a rate of 22% per year, with the market expected to exceed US$230 billion by 2026.
Thai SMEs are encouraged to sell their products via mobile commerce platforms by developing apps with clean, visually appealing user interfaces. DIPROM emphasised that these apps should be optimised for smaller screens and load quickly to meet user expectations.
SMEs are also advised to leverage social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook—not only for marketing but also as direct sales channels through features like “Shop Now” and live-stream selling.
Beyond mobile and social commerce, SMEs are encouraged to adopt payment innovations. DIPROM recommended that businesses support popular systems such as e-wallets, QR codes, and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options to better serve digital-savvy consumers.
DIPROM also highlighted the importance of sustainable commerce. SMEs should consider using eco-friendly and recyclable packaging to attract environmentally conscious customers.
In preparation for cross-border sales, SMEs are advised to ensure their logistics systems are ready to handle international shipping and that they have the technology to accept payments from overseas buyers—both within and outside ASEAN.