Thailand’s exports in May grow 18.4% with a value of 31.044bn US dollars

Thailand’s exports in May rose by 18.4%, marking the highest growth in 38 months, with a value of 31.044 billion US dollars, or 1.025 trillion baht, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said on Wednesday.

Pichai stated that the export growth rate was the highest in 38 months since March 2022, and the May export value was the highest monthly export value for Thailand in recent history.

When export goods related to oil, gold, and armaments were excluded, May's export growth was 20.3%, Pichai added. He said this demonstrated that global trade had begun to recover after the US delayed its retaliatory tariffs.