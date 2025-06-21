Thailand tightens cassava imports from Cambodia to protect local farmers

Importers must register in advance, provide import details, and ensure that their stocks are stored separately from domestically purchased cassava. Continuous reporting to relevant authorities is also required.

The Department of Foreign Trade will also deploy additional staff to the six border checkpoints to randomly inspect the quality of imported cassava. Any substandard shipments will result in the suspension of the importer's registration until the quality meets required standards.

Furthermore, the Department of Internal Trade has implemented measures to control the movement of fresh and cassava chips. Transport of these goods, in quantities of 10,000 kilograms or more, into or out of the controlled areas in 60 districts across 16 provinces, is prohibited without prior permission. Violators may face imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

"Although we are approaching the end of cassava production season in both Thailand and Cambodia, the Ministry of Commerce remains committed to strictly regulating imports to protect the interests of Thai farmers. We also aim to raise the standards of Thai cassava to ensure sustainable competitiveness in the global market," Pichai stated.