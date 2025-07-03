Malaysia set to implement new food import regulations, threatening Thai exports worth billions

Malaysia is preparing to announce updates to its food regulations, which will require imported food products to be produced in factories certified under the Food Safety Assurance Programme by Malaysia's Ministry of Health. Importers will need to provide evidence of compliance, or face potential rejection of their goods.
Arada Fuangthong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, revealed that Malaysia has added a new category, IIB, to the Food Regulations 1985 to raise food safety standards for imports to match those of domestic products. The key points are as follows:
1. Food factories exporting to Malaysia must have food safety certification from Malaysia's Food Safety and Quality Programme under the Ministry of Health.
2. The new regulation aligns with Malaysia's Food Hygiene Regulations 2009, which apply to domestic producers.
3. The certification system must cover Food Safety Management Systems (FSSM), Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) systems, and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).
4. Importers must submit documents proving compliance with these regulations, or risk having their goods rejected or facing legal action.
5. Malaysia may conduct inspections or evaluations of food establishments in exporting countries in collaboration with relevant authorities, or carry out direct inspections of food production sites.
6. The new regulation will come into force within six months of its official announcement (the implementation date is yet to be set).
Arada added that food exports are a key sector for Thailand, particularly in the Malaysian market, which is one of Thailand's top five export markets. According to export data from the past three years (2022-2024), Thailand exports around 129,000 to 138,000 tonnes of food to Malaysia annually, worth approximately 10.9 to 11.2 billion baht per year, accounting for about 5.88% to 6.72% of Thailand's total food exports.
Therefore, staying up to date and preparing to comply with these new regulations will help mitigate the risk of having goods rejected at Malaysia's borders, she said.
While food safety is a growing concern for consumers, it presents an opportunity for Thai businesses to elevate food safety standards, boosting competitiveness and consumer trust on the global stage. This could also open doors to new export markets in the future, said Arada.
The Department of Foreign Trade will closely monitor Malaysia's implementation of the IIB category and urges Thai exporters to familiarise themselves with the requirements and prepare in advance to ensure full compliance.