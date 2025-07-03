Malaysia set to implement new food import regulations, threatening Thai exports worth billions

1. Food factories exporting to Malaysia must have food safety certification from Malaysia's Food Safety and Quality Programme under the Ministry of Health.

2. The new regulation aligns with Malaysia's Food Hygiene Regulations 2009, which apply to domestic producers.

3. The certification system must cover Food Safety Management Systems (FSSM), Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) systems, and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).

4. Importers must submit documents proving compliance with these regulations, or risk having their goods rejected or facing legal action.

5. Malaysia may conduct inspections or evaluations of food establishments in exporting countries in collaboration with relevant authorities, or carry out direct inspections of food production sites.

6. The new regulation will come into force within six months of its official announcement (the implementation date is yet to be set).