H Mart affirms continued imports of Thai products despite tariff concerns

H Mart also proposed that DITP organise business matching activities for key Thai products such as rice, jasmine rice, and tropical fruit beverages including coconut water, coconut milk, orange juice, and pineapple juice.

Although H Mart raised concerns about tariff rates, it conveyed confidence in the Thai government’s ability to implement supportive measures that would help exporters without negatively impacting the price of consumer goods in the US market.

The company also expressed strong interest in collaborating on the TOPTHAI initiative—an online platform hosted on H Mart’s e-commerce channel that showcases a curated range of Thai products.

Additionally, H Mart has committed to participating in THAIFEX–ANUGA ASIA 2026 and plans to join annual Thai rice and rice-product promotion events organised by the Thai Trade Center in New York.