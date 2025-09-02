Thailand Aims to Expand Exports to India in Key Trade Deal

Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce is working to fast-track a review of a key trade agreement with India to boost exports of Thai goods, including agricultural products, gems, and machinery.

Deputy Minister of Commerce Chantavit Tandhasit announced that he attended a Special ASEAN-India Economic Ministers’ Meeting on 28 August 2025 to push for progress on the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA).

According to Chantavit, negotiations have advanced by approximately 40% despite previous challenges.

Recent progress includes agreements on reducing customs barriers, cooperation for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and new market access for goods, which will make trade more transparent and fair.

“Thailand has reiterated its position that it is ready to push for this negotiation to conclude meaningfully within 2025 so that Thai businesses can benefit directly, especially in exporting goods to India, where there is high potential for growth, including agricultural products, gems, machinery, and electrical appliances,” Chantavit stated.

The minister highlighted the growing economic importance of the relationship, noting that trade between ASEAN and India was valued at over US$106.8 billion in 2024, a 6.770707 billion.

The push to finalise the AITIGA review is seen as a strategic move to create new opportunities for Thai private enterprises, enabling them to more easily access the Indian market, reduce costs, and enhance their competitiveness.

Key ASEAN exports to India include electrical appliances, mineral fuels, and machinery. Meanwhile, ASEAN imports from India primarily consist of mineral fuels, gems, and chemicals.