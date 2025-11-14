Thailand seeks to open four new fruit markets in China after high-level talks

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Thammanat Prompao on Friday revealed the outcomes of his meeting with senior officials of China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC) during the 9th China-ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on SPS Cooperation held in Chongqing, China.

Thammanat described the discussions as positive, with both sides recognising the importance of expanding the market for high-quality Thai fruit in China. Thailand proposed opening the Chinese market to four additional fresh fruits — dates, salak (snake fruit), maprang (plum mango) and mayong chid (Marian plum) — to push the value of Thai fruit exports to China beyond 160 billion baht per year.

A GACC inspection team already visited Thai date and salak orchards and packing facilities between August 5-9, 2025. Thailand expects China to allow fresh date and salak imports early next year.

Maprang and mayongchid remain under review and would be approved in the next phase.

If all four fruits are approved, Thailand estimates initial export volumes of 3,000 tonnes of dates and salak, worth 565 million baht per year, and 4,000 tonnes of maprang and mayong chid, worth 1 billion baht per year.