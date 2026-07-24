Thailand moves to shield exporters from 12.5% US tariff

Thailand is accelerating assistance for exporters and continuing trade negotiations with Washington after the United States imposed an additional 12.5% tariff on most Thai goods from Friday, July 24.

The Commerce Ministry is preparing measures including low-interest loans, tax support and lower logistics costs, while seeking to complete an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, or ART, with the United States.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce said the new duty should not substantially weaken Thailand’s competitiveness because many competing exporters face similar rates. It nevertheless urged the government to strengthen legislation concerning forced-labour goods and conclude the trade negotiations as quickly as possible.

The US Trade Representative imposed tariffs of either 10% or 12.5% on goods from 60 trading partners after investigating whether they had established and effectively enforced bans on imports produced with forced labour.

Thailand was placed in the 12.5% group because it had not adopted such an import prohibition or made an applicable commitment through an ART. The action concerns Thailand’s system for blocking forced-labour imports, rather than constituting a finding that all Thai exports were themselves produced with forced labour.

The duties took effect at 12.01am US Eastern time on July 24, replacing a temporary 10% global tariff that expired at the same moment. Goods already in transit are exempt if they meet the conditions for entry before 12.01am on July 28.