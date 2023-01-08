Asean poised for starring role in global economy this year: UOB

“Fundamental factors are supportive of [key] Asean economies to defend against the uncertain environment ahead in 2023, as risks loom for economic recessions in the US, UK and Europe, tightening financial conditions, further straining of US-China relations and Russia-Ukraine conflict,” the report says.

The key Asean economies it refers to are its six most developed: Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Enrico Tanuwidjaja – lead author of the UOB report, and its senior vice president for global economics and markets research at its Indonesia unit – told Nation Thailand that 10 “fundamentals” would help the six key Asean countries weather global turmoil and withstand volatility.

Tanuwdidjaja said they are:

1. Strong momentum from the post-pandemic recovery

2. Output rising above pre-pandemic levels

3. Robust trade

4. Tourism recovery

5. Benign inflation

6. Supply chain shifts

7. Healthy investment inflows

8. Ample foreign reserves

9. Ability to pay imports

10. Low level of short-term debt

Asean rebounded strongly in the second half of last year as Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, Tanuwidjaja said. Surging exports, along with increased domestic consumption, drove economic growth, he said.

At the same time, inflation in Asean – and most of Asia – has been, in general, lower than in most developed markets because consumer prices are partially cushioned by administrative measures, Tanuwidjaja said.