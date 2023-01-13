4,000 Chinese entrepreneurs to arrive in Bangkok for conference in June
Around 4,000 Chinese business leaders and entrepreneurs from around the globe will gather in Bangkok in June for the first World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention since the pandemic.
The three-day conference will be held from June 24 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, and will be the 16th since it was launched in 1991.
Since then, it has become the premiere forum for connecting Chinese entrepreneurs globally to promote international cooperation.
Narongsak Putthapornmongkol, president of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said the conference will examine trade opportunities in Thailand, discuss the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the Eastern Economic Corridor, and Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.
After the pandemic-induced crisis, the conference will focus on restoring the health of the global economy.
“We are ready to push the development of global Chinese entrepreneurs in this digital age, cooperating in various fields and promoting trade between Thai entrepreneurs and the world, linking investments and creating a future with Chinese business owners around the world to restore Thailand’s and the world’s economy,” Narongsak said.
Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong are the founding members of the global convention and take turns hosting it every two years. The Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce hosted the third conference in 1995.
Tourism will be high on the convention’s agenda, sources said.
According to Kasikorn Research Centre, Chinese tourists to Thailand are expected to reach 5 million this year – 42% of their total in 2019.
Chinese tourism will spike in the second quarter and accelerate in the second half of the year as the number of flights and package tours rises, Kasikorn said.
Thailand’s economy will be revitalised if the country becomes a preferred destination for Chinese tourists, industry sources say.
Chinese travel peaks during the country’s summer school break in July and August and during the week-long celebrations of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China, which falls on October 1.
