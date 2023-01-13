4,000 Chinese entrepreneurs to arrive in Bangkok for conference in June

The three-day conference will be held from June 24 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, and will be the 16th since it was launched in 1991.

Since then, it has become the premiere forum for connecting Chinese entrepreneurs globally to promote international cooperation.

Narongsak Putthapornmongkol, president of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said the conference will examine trade opportunities in Thailand, discuss the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the Eastern Economic Corridor, and Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.

After the pandemic-induced crisis, the conference will focus on restoring the health of the global economy.