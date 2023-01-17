Thailand a beacon of hope for investors in emerging Asian markets: seminar

The United Kingdom-based global investment company hosted a seminar titled "2023 Global Outlook: Embrace the Perfect Storm" in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Darunrat Piyayodilokchai, Abrdn's head of equities Thailand, explained the Thai equity market's upbeat outlook to three key positive factors: strong economic recovery momentum; supportive foreign information fund, especially from the tourism industry; and a short-term catalyst, such as the general election in May.

"This year, tourism will be critical to Thailand's growth. Tourist arrivals in 2023 have been revised from 20-22 million to 25-28 million. Every million people contributes 0.3% to the country's gross domestic product (GDP). So, tourism will contribute approximately 1-1.75% to GDP this year, helping to offset the export sector, which tends to slow with global recession," she stated.

Despite the global recession, export slowdown, high costs, earnings decline, political tensions, foreign exchange volatility, and the impending implementation of a local financial transaction tax in May, Darunrat believes Thailand would be able to manage the risk.

Thailand will be one of two Asian countries with higher growth in 2023 than in 2022, according to Abrdn. The country's growth rate is expected to increase to 3.6% this year, up from 3.3% last year.

Pongtharin Sapayanon, Abrdn's head of fixed income and asset allocation Thailand, suggested that of all asset investments (equities, fixed income, bonds, real estate, commodities, and foreign exchange), Asia's emerging market is preferable due to the region's positive growth and China's reopening.