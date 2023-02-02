Thailand third highest buyer of gold in Southeast Asia in 2022

Andrew Naylor, WGC regional CEO for Asia Pacific excluding China, told an online media briefing that demand for gold in Asean was in line with global trends.

However, while global gold demand is primarily driven by central bank purchases, demand in Asean is primarily driven by individuals who buy gold to increase their personal wealth or speculate for profit.

Asean gold buyers have also been encouraged by China's reopening, which has rapidly restored the region's business activity to pre-Covid-19 levels.

According to the Gold Demand Trend 2022 report, Vietnam was the biggest buyer of gold in Asean, with 69.1 tonnes, followed by Indonesia (50 tonnes), and Thailand (37.9 tonnes).

Naylor said that Vietnam's gold demand was up 37% over last year, due to their strong recovery. Vietnamese craving for gold bars and coins accounted for around 41 tonnes of the country’s total gold demand. Indonesia saw similar trends, the council said.

Thailand, on the other hand, in 2022 witnessed only a modest increase in gold demand of 3% year on year.

The higher gold demand in Thailand was supported by a 15% year-on-year increase in jewellery demand, followed by an 8% year-on-year increase in bar and coin demand.

Overall demand for gold in Asean and around the world remains strong. High inflation, central bank policies, global economic uncertainties, and geopolitical tensions have driven investors to seek safe haven assets to protect their portfolios, Naylor stated.