After slight fall in May, gold set to glow if US holds interest rate

The data showed that gold price decreased 0.9% in May to $1,964, bringing the year-to-date returns to 8.3%. However, the drop was minor and was due in part to the strength of North American currencies, particularly the US dollar and the Canadian dollar.

World Gold Council's Gold Return Attribution Model (GRAM) identified a drag from all identified gold drivers during May, led by an increase in opportunity cost, a decline in risk, and a drag from momentum factors. Still, gold was approximately 3.5% better off than these factors suggested it should have been.

The unexplained portion — or residual of GRAM — is statistically steady over time, but has been more positive than negative over the last 12 months, according to the research.

"We have addressed this phenomenon previously and posit three explanations: an omitted variable, a temporary shift in gold’s sensitivity to one or more of these factors, or noise. Candidates for omitted variables are central bank buying or a geopolitical risk premium," the World Gold Council said in its report.

Alternatively, if the model is estimated over the last three years rather than the entire 15, the indicated influence of interest rates reduces significantly in favour of an increase in the impact of foreign exchange.

As a result, it's probable that a portion of its GRAM's unexplained element is an investor movement from 10-year treasuries to two-year treasuries, as well as a larger attention on US currency swings in the future, the council said.