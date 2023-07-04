Physical therapy sector booming in Thailand: Commerce Ministry

The increase in registrations is being driven by the rising number of health conditions related to so-called “office syndrome”, said Tosapol Tangsubutr, director-general of the ministry's Department of Business Development.

Physical rehabilitation clinics have become a new option for employees suffering office-related aches and pains, as well as people with muscle or bone injuries caused by sports or other lifestyle habits.

The modern clinics provide convenient access to science-based services and cutting-edge equipment that meets international standards.

Treatments on offer include heat, light, sound, electrical pulse therapy, traction, massage, and physical exercise, with the aim of restoring full and pain-free function to damaged areas of the body.

The clinics are gaining popularity among a diverse group of consumers and have become an eye-catching business in the current era, according to the Commerce Ministry.

In 2020, 12 physical therapy businesses were registered with total capital of 158 million baht. That number rose to 17 (31.4 million baht) in 2021 and 37 (101.35 million) last year. From January to May this year, 22 businesses were established with a capital of 31.4 million baht.

In 2019, accumulated revenue in the physical therapy/rehabilitation sector was 267.73 million baht, with a loss of 18.79 million baht.

In 2020, revenue was 246.94 million baht with a loss of 15.29 million baht.

In 2021, revenue was 417.35 million baht, with a profit of 37.23 million baht.

Business performance in the sector after 2019 fluctuated due to pandemic restrictions, as physical rehabilitation is a service-oriented business that involves physical contact.