Gulf Energy and Thaicom among the top performing stocks

Gulf Energy Development (GULF) reported a net profit of 2.88 billion baht for the 2nd quarter of this year, an increase of 88.47% compared to the same period in 2022. For the first 6 months of this year, profit was recorded at 6.73 billion baht, up by 36.74% from the same period in 2022. GULF's total revenue for the 2nd quarter of this year was 35.26 billion baht, a 44% increase from the same quarter in the previous year. Additionally, their operational profit for the same period is 3.56 billion baht, up by 15% from the previous year.

The growth is largely attributed to the GULF Pride project, a natural gas-fired IPP power plant with an installed capacity of 2,650 MW, which began commercial operations on March 31. This, coupled with increased sales of electricity from the natural gas SPP 12 project under GMP Group, has contributed to the overall growth.

Advanced Info Service (AVANC) reported a net profit of 7.18 billion baht for the 2nd quarter of this year, a 14% growth compared to the same period in 2022. Total revenue was 44.77 billion baht, a 1.1% decrease from the previous year, while In the first half this year, net profit was 13.94 billion baht.. The company's 5G subscriber base has significantly expanded.

Intouch Holdings (INTUCH), meanwhile, reported a net profit of 2.88 billion baht for the 2nd quarter of this year, a 9% growth over the previous year. For the first 6 months of 2023, net profit was recorded at 5.57 billion baht, a 7% increase. The majority of the growth came from AIA’s net profit due to increased revenue from service provision and efficient cost control.