UAE CEPA negotiations to conclude this year

According to Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations, both sides are making good progress. The negotiations are being led on the Thai side by the director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations and on the UAE side by Juma Mohammed Al Kait, assistant undersecretary for Foreign Trade Affairs at the UAE’s Ministry of Economy.

Nine sub-committees have been formed to oversee the negotiations covering various aspects of trade relations, including:

1.Trade in goods

2. Rules of origin

3. Customs procedures and trade facilitation

4. Trade remedies

5. Trade in services and digital trade

6. Intellectual property

7. Technical barriers to trade

8. Sanitary and phytosanitary measures

9. Legal issues

Thailand is preparing to host the fourth round of CEPA negotiations at the end of September in Bangkok and the deal is on track for completion by the end of this year.

It is expected that the Thai-UAE CEPA will help expand trade and investment between the two sides by opening up markets, facilitating trade, and reducing trade barriers. This is projected to benefit Thailand's exports, particularly in areas such as food, textiles and garments, leather products, wood, rubber, plastics, chemicals, electrical and electronic appliances, automobiles, and services like transport, finance, and business services.

The UAE is Thailand's 6th largest trading partner globally and the main one in the Middle East. In the first seven months of this year, total trade value between Thailand and the UAE reached US$20.47 billion. This includes Thai exports to the UAE valued at U$1.82 billion and UAE imports to Thailand valued at U$9.30 billion.