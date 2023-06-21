UAE Foreign Minister makes official visit to Thailand

The two countries emphasized the negotiation process of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The UAE expressed its interest to become a party to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and in investing in Dawei Deep Sea Port. Measuring US-China decoupling was also discussed.

The Thai Foreign Minister hosted a luncheon after the meeting in honour of his guests at Paii, The House of Sathorn.

The delegation’s stop in Thailand is part of an ongoing trip to Asia. It also reflects the cordial ties between Thailand and the UAE, and stresses the importance of strategic partnerships between the two countries.