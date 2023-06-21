UAE Foreign Minister makes official visit to Thailand
United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed Al Nahyan, led a delegation on an official visit to Thailand on June 16 as the guest of the Thai Foreign Ministry to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.
According to the Foreign Ministry's press release published on Tuesday, the UAE Foreign Minister held a meeting with his Thai counterpart, Don Pramudwinai, in which high-level representatives from the Commerce Ministry and Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) also participated.
Discussions focused on ways to elevate Thai-UAE relations to strategic partnership level, and enhance cooperation in the areas of trade and renewable energy, with a particular emphasis on the UAE’s investment in the EEC as well as technology, science, and health.
The two countries emphasized the negotiation process of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The UAE expressed its interest to become a party to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and in investing in Dawei Deep Sea Port. Measuring US-China decoupling was also discussed.
The Thai Foreign Minister hosted a luncheon after the meeting in honour of his guests at Paii, The House of Sathorn.
The delegation’s stop in Thailand is part of an ongoing trip to Asia. It also reflects the cordial ties between Thailand and the UAE, and stresses the importance of strategic partnerships between the two countries.
The UAE is currently Thailand’s biggest trading partner in the Middle East with a two-way trade volume worth over US$20 billion (696.90 billion baht), and ranks 6th amongst Thailand’s global trade partners. UAE is also an important source of energy security for Thailand.