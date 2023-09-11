Thai delegation heads to Brussels next week for FTA talks with EU

This will include meetings of the Trade Negotiating Committee at the head of the delegation level, responsible for overseeing negotiations as a whole, and meetings of 19 subcommittees at the expert level. The goal is to conclude the negotiations within two years.

The Thai delegation, including representatives from various government agencies, such as the Commerce, Finance, Agriculture and Cooperatives, Industry, Natural Resources and Environment, Labour, and Foreign ministries, will participate in the negotiations.

According to Auromon Subthaweethum, director-general of the Commerce Ministry's Department of International Trade Negotiations, the talks would cover 19 subcommittees, addressing various aspects of trade, including trade in goods, rules of origin, customs procedures and trade facilitation, trade remedies, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, trade in services and investment, digital trade, intellectual property rights, competition and support, government procurement, trade and sustainable development, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), state-owned enterprises, energy and raw materials, sustainable food systems, transparency and good regulatory practices, dispute settlement, and general provisions and exceptions.

The negotiations are expected to bring several benefits, including help expand Thailand’s GDP by 1.28% annually, increase in exports by 2.83% per year, and increase imports by 2.81% per year, Auromon added.