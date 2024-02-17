Aberdeen-Liberator partnership to offer new range of services to retail investors

The two companies co-hosted a special forum titled "2024 Global Economic Outlook After the Hikes" in Bangkok on Thursday, providing some projected world economic outlook, as well as some guidelines for profiting in the current unpredictable economy.

Aberdeen Asset Management (Thailand) CEO Robert Samuel Penaloza expressed happiness at the collaboration, which aims to provide accurate and insightful information while also providing more global mutual fund options that Aberdeen carefully selects for Thai investors.

Despite the extreme volatility in the global capital market over the last two years, which has made it difficult to choose the right assets to invest in, he said there were still some bright spots for Thai investors in both the domestic and international markets.

He urged Thai investors to be more selective and make greater efforts to gain access to more insightful information so that they could make the best decision for their portfolio.

"That's why we partnered with Liberator so that our analysis could be widely seen and help them make a decision," he said.

He expressed confidence in the collaboration, saying it would enable Aberdeen (Thailand) to grow its asset under management (AUM) in the Thai market by at least 10-15% per year. Currently, it manages around 30 billion baht.

In addition to new products, Aberdeen will provide more solution services to help each client properly customise their portfolios to fit their needs, he said.