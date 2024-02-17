Aberdeen-Liberator partnership to offer new range of services to retail investors
Global asset management group Aberdeen Asset Management has entered into a strategic partnership with Liberator Securities, Thailand's no-commission online stock trading platform, with the goal of connecting potential Thai retail investors to global markets.
The two companies co-hosted a special forum titled "2024 Global Economic Outlook After the Hikes" in Bangkok on Thursday, providing some projected world economic outlook, as well as some guidelines for profiting in the current unpredictable economy.
Aberdeen Asset Management (Thailand) CEO Robert Samuel Penaloza expressed happiness at the collaboration, which aims to provide accurate and insightful information while also providing more global mutual fund options that Aberdeen carefully selects for Thai investors.
Despite the extreme volatility in the global capital market over the last two years, which has made it difficult to choose the right assets to invest in, he said there were still some bright spots for Thai investors in both the domestic and international markets.
He urged Thai investors to be more selective and make greater efforts to gain access to more insightful information so that they could make the best decision for their portfolio.
"That's why we partnered with Liberator so that our analysis could be widely seen and help them make a decision," he said.
He expressed confidence in the collaboration, saying it would enable Aberdeen (Thailand) to grow its asset under management (AUM) in the Thai market by at least 10-15% per year. Currently, it manages around 30 billion baht.
In addition to new products, Aberdeen will provide more solution services to help each client properly customise their portfolios to fit their needs, he said.
"For example, as we have seen ageing society trends in Thailand, we are now considering providing a solutions service for retirement, like we provide our customers in the United Kingdom," Penaloza said.
Liberator Securities CEO Pavalin Limthongchai said that as a 100% Thailand digital broker, collaboration with Aberdeen would enable the platform to analyse the global markets more deeply and broadly, which would undoubtedly benefit our investors.
"Rather than receiving only analysis from our experts, they [customers] would have more varied perspectives on the economy and investment," she said.
The collaboration would assist Aberdeen customers in becoming acquainted with Liberator's platform, which offered a variety of services beyond trading, such as learning how to invest in individual stocks, she said.
"Liberator customers who are interested in investing through mutual funds could choose to invest in Aberdeen's funds or other funds through the Liberator platform," she said.
Aberdeen (Thailand) CEO Penaloza said that there was still demand for investment in Thailand, and that the company intended to collaborate with other companies to provide better services in addition to those with whom it currently works.
These companies, he added, would have operating strategies similar to those of Aberdeen.