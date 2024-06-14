Senior Deloitte exec is next president of Stock Exchange of Thailand

The decision was made at the SET board meeting on Friday.

The 53-year-old finance veteran succeeds Pakorn Peetathawatchai, who will complete his four-year term in September this year.

Asadej graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Manchester, and obtained a masters in business administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

He possesses nearly 30 years of experience in domestic and international financial markets, and over 20 years in investment banking.

Before joining Deloitte Thailand, he served as an investment banker at leading firms including Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co. He had also worked at national oil and gas conglomerate PTT Pcl as an engineer and at Finansa Securities Pcl as the managing director.

During his tenure at Finansa, which provided financial advisory services to national flag carrier Thai Airways International Pcl (THAI), Asadej worked closely with current SET board chairman Kitipong Urapeepatanapong, who then headed Baker & McKenzie Ltd, THAI’s legal consultant.

The two reportedly played a crucial role in guiding the airline to successfully follow its business rehabilitation plan.

Last month, the SET board elected Kitipong as the 19th chairman, succeeding Pichai Chunhavajira, who stepped down when he was appointed finance minister in the Srettha Thavisin’s Cabinet reshuffle.