Key suspect in Stark fraud case, Chanin, brought back to Thailand

Numerous media outlets were stationed at the airport from 7am on Sunday (June 23). Later in the morning, authorities escorted Chanin to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) for detention.

Jakkapong Saengmanee, minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed that Chanin, the former chairman of Stark, who is a suspect in a major fraud and money laundering case involving billions of baht, was taken into custody in the country at 8am.

The arrest was the result of cooperation between several economic agencies, including authorities from the United Arab Emirates, and served as a crucial lesson for all involved parties to prevent such incidents in the future, Jakkapong said.