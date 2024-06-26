Justice minister sets up expert panel to unravel Stark fraud case

Tawee on Tuesday appointed Pichai Nilthongkham, former chief justice of the Bankruptcy Court and an expert in financial and stock cases, as the chairman of the committee.

The committee’s nine working members include the director-general of the Department of Special Investigation, a representative of the Office of the Attorney-General, a representative of the Royal Thai Police and representatives of Stark’s shareholders.

Apart from the chairman and nine members, the DSI’s director of the financial, banking and money laundering division will serve as the committee’s secretary with four deputies.

Tawee said the Stark case had inflicted severe damage on the public, estimated at 14.778 billion baht. He said the manner in which the fraud was perpetrated needed to be looked into to prevent similar crimes in the future.