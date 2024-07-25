Aqua Corporation to issue THB600 million corporate bonds next month

Aqua Corporation Plc (AQUA) aims to raise 600 million baht in August this year through the issue of corporate bonds.
Previously, the company had closed the long-term warehouse rental deal with Unilever Group, a giant in the fast-moving consumer goods industry. The deal at the 100,000-square-metre warehouse in Chachoengsao province is expected to boost the growth of the Eastern Economic Corridor.
The company later announced its foray into the restaurant industry through a partnership with Singha Corporation’s subsidiary, Food Factors Co Ltd, and CEO of PDS Holding, Piyalert “Beer” Baiyoke.
With the positive mindset of “there is always an opportunity amid the economic crisis”, Aqua acting CEO Shine Bunnag announced on Thursday that the company had already redeemed corporate bonds issued on July 21, 2022, amounting to 628.80 million baht.
Recently, the company board agreed to file a proposal with the Securities and Exchange Commission for issuing new bonds for 600 million baht, he said.
The new bonds to be offered to institutional and high net worth investors offer an annual interest of 7-7.25 per cent, maturing on August 9, 2027. The bond issue is expected from August 6-8, he said.
Currently, AQUA has invested in various types of business, such as warehouse rental, power plant and logistics. The company has acquired a vast restaurant network, encompassing 204 outlets across several established brands, including Santa Fe, Santa Fe Easy, Meng Zap Nua, Sekai No Yamachan, Somtum Je Daeng Sam Yan, Ramen Desu, Ikkousha Ramen and Uchidaya Ramen.
“Each business will enable the company to generate revenue sustainably,” Shine added.