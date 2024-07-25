Aqua Corporation to issue THB600 million corporate bonds next month

Aqua Corporation Plc (AQUA) aims to raise 600 million baht in August this year through the issue of corporate bonds.

Previously, the company had closed the long-term warehouse rental deal with Unilever Group, a giant in the fast-moving consumer goods industry. The deal at the 100,000-square-metre warehouse in Chachoengsao province is expected to boost the growth of the Eastern Economic Corridor.

The company later announced its foray into the restaurant industry through a partnership with Singha Corporation’s subsidiary, Food Factors Co Ltd, and CEO of PDS Holding, Piyalert “Beer” Baiyoke.