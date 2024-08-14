Volatile day for Thai stocks after verdict to remove Srettha as PM

The index fell to 1,287 points as of 3.47pm, down 10.32 points or 0.80 per cent compared to yesterday’s close. Transactions, meanwhile, totalled 38.57 billion baht.

However, the index rebounded slightly to 1,292.69 points at close on Wednesday, down 5.10 points or 0.39 per cent. Transactions, meanwhile, totalled 53.41 billion baht.