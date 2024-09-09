Thai stock market ‘bullish’ thanks to stimulus, political stability

Investors expect the Thai stock market to turn “bullish” over the next three months thanks mainly to the upcoming stimulus measures and political stability under the new premier and her Cabinet.

Kobsak Pootrakool, chairman of the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organisations (FETCO), said the federation has conducted its monthly investor confidence index from August 20 to 31 and found that the index for the next three months stands at 132.51 points, which is within the “bullish zone”.

He said investors see the new government’s economic stimulus measures as the most important factor to boost their confidence in the Stock Exchange of Thailand, in addition to reviving the domestic economy and positive signs of political clarity.