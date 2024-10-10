Approvals granted to 11 out of 14 proposals for industrial estates, says authority

The authority has approved 11 industrial estates while three others were under consideration, the authority’s director, Sumet Tangprasert, said.

He said the Pinthong Industrial Estate 7 in Chonburi’s Sriracha district was the latest industrial complex to receive the authority’s approval on July 17.

The complex would help boost Thailand’s competitiveness in manufacturing by adopting modern technology and innovation, he explained.

He added that it could support investments in the country’s target industries, such as automotive components, electronics, logistics and clean innovation.

Sumet expects Pinthong Industrial Estate 7 will support investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), adding that it will receive a good response from investors.