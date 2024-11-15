Weakening baht to remain volatile until November-end, say currency analysts

Trump’s victory in the US election in early November led to currencies other than the dollar weakening. The baht depreciated from 33.71 against the dollar to 35.00 as of Friday, the weakest in three months.

Amornthep Chawla, the chief economist at CIMB Thai Bank, expects the weakening baht to reach 36.00 against the dollar in the middle of December due to Trump’s policy to reduce corporate tax for US-based companies.

The policy has triggered fund flows into the US markets, especially the stock market, he said.

However, he did not expect a prolonged weakening of the baht, saying that the baht would strengthen after the US Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting and once Trump officially takes his position.

The clarity on the US interest rate and Trump’s policies could relieve uncertainties among investors, he added.