CP Axtra clarifies on its investment in Lotus’s Mall Bangna

CP Axtra Pcl on Wednesday issued a statement addressing concerns raised by investors regarding its recent investment in the Lotus's Mall Bangna (the Happitat) project.

The statement addressed concerns among investors and doubts that the move could potentially violate good governance policies.

The company emphasised its commitment to transparency and good governance, and assured shareholders that the investment aligns with its strategic goals and was in the best interests of the company.

The statement clarified that the investment aims to expand CP Axtra's retail footprint and capitalise on the growing demand for retail space in the Bang Na area. The project is expected to generate significant revenue through the operation of a new Lotus Hypermarket and the leasing of retail space within the shopping centre.



