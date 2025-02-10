Gold demand forecast to remain strong in 2025

The World Gold Council (WGC) predicts robust gold demand will continue into 2025, fuelled by persistent geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties that reinforce gold’s safe-haven appeal.

The US dollar’s trajectory will remain a key price influencer.

Shaokai Fan, head of Asia-Pacific (excluding China) and global head of central banks at the WGC, told the news outlet Thansettakij that central-bank activity is expected to remain a primary market driver.

He also anticipates support from gold ETF (exchange-traded fund) investors, particularly if interest rates fall, despite anticipated market volatility.

Demand for gold jewellery, however, may remain subdued because of high prices and slowing economic growth potentially weakening consumer spending. Continued geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties are expected to bolster gold’s demand as a store of value and a hedge against risk.

“In this new era marked by a new US administration, the world is facing increasing economic conflict and policy uncertainty,” Fan said. “We believe this could incentivise many investors to hold more gold, given its proven strength as a safe-haven asset during times of uncertainty.”

The prevailing view is that the US Federal Reserve will continue cutting interest rates in 2025, although perhaps less aggressively than previously forecast. The Fed’s policy decisions and the US dollar’s direction will remain crucial factors affecting gold prices.

