Thai stock market turmoil: Is now the time to invest?

The Thai stock market is grappling with a prolonged crisis of confidence that has seen the SET index plummet and investor sentiment sour.

A range of factors, from corporate governance scandals to global economic uncertainties, have triggered a decade-long stagnation, with the market now facing critical questions about its future.

Market in decline: Key figures and trends

The Set Index’s dramatic downturn began with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Over the five-year period from March 5, 2020, to March 4, 2025, the index plunged by 200.97 points, a 14.58% decrease, settling at 1,177.64 points.

Average daily trading volumes over 1,211 days stood at 63,868.14 million baht, falling from a peak of 175,296.31 million baht in May 2021 and a trough of 21,857.77 million baht in December 2023.

Market capitalisation has also suffered, declining by 159,369.64 million baht, a 1.07% drop, to 14,671,177.13 million baht. Earnings per share (EPS) fell by 14.85% to 73.42 baht.

Driving the decline is net selling by foreign investors, amounting to 431,344.17 million baht, while domestic funds have also offloaded 70,720.73 million baht. Retail investors, conversely, have been net buyers, absorbing 482,365.61 million baht, supported by brokerage purchases of 19,699.29 million baht.

External pressures and political instability

The market’s woes are compounded by external pressures, notably the return of Donald Trump as US president along with his “America First” trade policies. The resulting trade war has further destabilised the already fragile economic environment.

