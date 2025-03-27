Cabinet approves draft decree to empower SEC in trading fraud probes

The Cabinet on Thursday approved a draft executive decree to expand the authority of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), allowing it to conduct investigations and file charges in court for four types of stock trading violations.

SEC to Conduct Investigations Without Police Involvement

A Government House source stated that the Cabinet had approved the draft decree to amend the Securities and Exchange Act, enabling the SEC to investigate four categories of trading offences without having to wait for police to conduct probes, as is currently required.