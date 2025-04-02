Krungthai Bank closes 23 branches for earthquake damage inspection

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 02, 2025

Krungthai Bank has announced the temporary closure of 23 branches from Wednesday to assess damage caused by the recent earthquake.

The 8.2-magnitude earthquake, centred in Myanmar, affected several provinces in Thailand, including Bangkok.

“To ensure safety standards following the earthquake, Krungthai Bank would like to inform you that 23 branches will be temporarily closed from April 2, 2025, onwards,” the bank stated on its Krungthai Care Facebook page.

The bank apologised for inconvenience and advised customers to use services at nearby branches, through the Krungthai NEXT application, or at ATMs.

A list of branches under inspection is as follows:

 

Bangkok

  • Muang Thong building (Yaowarat)
  • Petchkasem 77/2 (Nong Khaem)
  • Phran Nok 
  • Min Buri 

Ratchaburi

  • Si Suriyawong
  • Pak Tho
  • Photharam

Nakhon Pathom

  • Sanam Chan Intersection

Suphan Buri

  • Phra Phanwasa Road
  • Suphan Buri
  • Song Phi Nong
  • Don Chedi 
  • Sam Chuk
  • U Thong 

Kanchanaburi

  • Kanchanaburi
  • Tha Muang 
  • Sai Yok 

Samut Sakhon

  • Samut Sakhon

Sing Buri

  • In Buri 
  • Sing Buri 

Phetchaburi

  • Phra Nakhon Khiri 
  • Cha-Am
  • Phetchaburi
