Krungthai Bank closes 23 branches for earthquake damage inspection

The 8.2-magnitude earthquake, centred in Myanmar, affected several provinces in Thailand, including Bangkok.

“To ensure safety standards following the earthquake, Krungthai Bank would like to inform you that 23 branches will be temporarily closed from April 2, 2025, onwards,” the bank stated on its Krungthai Care Facebook page.

The bank apologised for inconvenience and advised customers to use services at nearby branches, through the Krungthai NEXT application, or at ATMs.

A list of branches under inspection is as follows: